Police continue search for missing Hampton mother, child after vehicle located in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The vehicle of missing Hampton mother Keir Johnson was found in Newport News as of May 14, according to Virginia State Police.

However, Keir and her daughter, Chloe Johnson, are still missing. Police tell News 3 they could both be in danger.

The two were last seen together on April 30.

Chloe is a black, 8-month-old female infant with brown eyes and black hair. The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive. Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction.

Keir is a black female who was last seen wearing blue jeans, tee-shirt and glasses.

Keir’s mother, Rhonda Crews, spoke at a press conference held Friday and pleaded for her daughter and granddaughter’s safe return.

“I would like to thank everybody for their help. And I would appreciate it a lot if you all could bring my kids home because I really want them home and I want them back. So anything you could do to help me in any way, please do.”

On Friday police released a statement about the decision to issue an AMBER Alert:

The Virginia AMBER Alert System is a program administered by the Virginia State Police and has specific criteria set in place that must also be met in order for them to agree to issue an alert. When Keir and Chloe were first reported missing there was no evidence to suggest that they had been abducted. Keir had taken that week off from work and was on vacation. Coupled with the fact that Chloe was last seen safely with her mother there was no evidence that supported that either individual was endangered. However, over the course of the investigation several key points of interest have changed since Keir and Chloe were first reported missing which now suggests that they could have possibly been abducted. Once the threshold to issue an Amber Alert was met the Virginia State Police sent out the statewide alert. There have also been many questions as to why the Amber Alert did not include any suspect information. While the information that we have gleaned through the investigation has led us to believe that Keir and Chloe may have possibly been abducted the investigation thus far has not revealed enough evidence to release any suspect identifiers to the public. However, the evidence does suggest that this is an isolated incident.

If you have information that can help call 757-727-6505.