Hampton Police seeking public’s help in finding missing mother, baby

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her daughter.

Keir Johnson was reported missing by her family on May 1.

She and her daughter, Chloe Johnson, were last seen on April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive.

No one has seen or heard from Johnson since April 30, which her family says is unusual.

Johnson only took limited supplies for her daughter and was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on Keir or Chloe Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.