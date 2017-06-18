Crowds brave rain to attend Hampton Roads PrideFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Rain didn't stop people from celebrating the LGBT community at Hampton Roads PrideFest on Saturday!

Hampton Roads PrideFest is the largest pride celebration in Virginia.

June 1 kicked off LGBT Pride Month across the nation. Millions in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, along with their allies, are celebrating events throughout the month.

Senator Tim Kaine attended Saturday's event. He spoke to News 3 about legislation he's working on in Congress.

"In the senate I just introduced a bill with other senators to bar any legislation in housing on the ground of sexual orientation or identification," Kaine said. "Equality shouldn't be a Democrat or Republican issue. It should be an everybody issue and I'm really happy to be the lead sponsor of the bill."

The event included family fun and games, LGBT history exhibits and the nation's only pride boat parade.