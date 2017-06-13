A preview of PrideFest across the region on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Now in its 29th year, Hampton Roads PrideFest joins other festivals taking place during June, which is national Pride Month, and is the largest Pride festival in Virginia.
June 14, 2017
THIRD ANNUAL PRIDE PARTY ON THE PENINSULA
Crowne Plaza Hampton Marina Hotel, Hampton
June 15, 2017
THIRD THURSDAY: CHRYSLER PRIDE
The Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk
June 16, 2017 - June 17, 2017
6TH ANNUAL PRIDE BLOCK PARTY
Norfolk Scope Arena
June 17, 2017
OUT ON THE BOAT WITH THE AMERICAN ROVER
Waterside Marina, Norfolk
June 17, 2017
29TH ANNUAL PRIDE FESTIVAL
Town Point Park, Norfolk
June 18, 2017
DRAG YOURSELF TO THE BEACH
Croc's, 19th Street, Virginia Beach