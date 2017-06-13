A preview of PrideFest across the region on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Now in its 29th year, Hampton Roads PrideFest joins other festivals taking place during June, which is national Pride Month, and is the largest Pride festival in Virginia.

June 14, 2017

THIRD ANNUAL PRIDE PARTY ON THE PENINSULA

Crowne Plaza Hampton Marina Hotel, Hampton

June 15, 2017

THIRD THURSDAY: CHRYSLER PRIDE

The Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk

June 16, 2017 - June 17, 2017

6TH ANNUAL PRIDE BLOCK PARTY

Norfolk Scope Arena

June 17, 2017

OUT ON THE BOAT WITH THE AMERICAN ROVER

Waterside Marina, Norfolk

June 17, 2017

29TH ANNUAL PRIDE FESTIVAL

Town Point Park, Norfolk

June 18, 2017

DRAG YOURSELF TO THE BEACH

Croc's, 19th Street, Virginia Beach

www.hamptonroadspride.org