June is National LGBT Pride Month

Today, June 1, kicks off LGBT Pride Month across the nation. Millions in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, along with their allies, will celebrate events throughout the month.

Here in Hampton Roads, we're gearing up for another big celebration. This year, Hampton Roads PrideFest 2017 will take place Saturday, June 17. The day-long event will be the culmination of several days of celebration and remembrance in the area LGBT community.

Michael Berlucchi, President of Hampton Roads Pride, visited News 3 This Morning to detail the big events.

The concert at Town Point Park in Norfolk will feature co-headliners Martha Wash and The Village People. The event will be hosted by News 3 morning anchor Blaine Stewart. It kicks off at Noon with the nation's only LGBT pride boat parade and is free and open to all.

For a complete schedule of all events, click here.