Colonial Williamsburg to host advance screening of season 4 premiere of TURN: Washington’s Spies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg is hosting an advance screening of part one of a special two-hour season premiere of AMC’s Revolutionary War drama “TURN: Washington’s Spies” on Thursday, June 15.

The screening will take place at Kimball Theatre in Merchants Square and will celebrate a third straight season of production in the historic area.

It’s also the fourth and final season of the series.

“‘TURN: Washington’s Spies” captures the courage and complexity of royal subjects who risked everything to become citizens,” said Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Mitchell B. Reiss. “At Colonial Williamsburg we tell early America’s enduring stories every day, and we are thrilled and grateful to support a project that inspires so many with the story of our nation’s founding.”

Colonial Williamsburg hosted six production visits for “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” including two for the new season.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $5 and proceeds support Colonial Williamsburg educational outreach. They can be purchased at Colonial Williamsburg ticketing locations, online at colonialwilliamsburg.com or by calling 855-296-6627.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the screening begins promptly at 7 p.m.

RELATED:

Filming of TURN: Washington’s Spies returns to Williamsburg

AMC TV series to begin filming again in Williamsburg

AMC TV series returns to Virginia for final season

Gov. Terry McAuliffe appears in an episode of AMC’s Turn