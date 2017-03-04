AMC TV series to begin filming again in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – AMC’s Revolutionary War drama Turn: Washington’s Spies will return to Colonial Williamsburg to film season four on March 6.

To accommodate filming, the Tavern parking lot on the south side of Francis Street near Blair Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5 through 9 p.m. Monday, March 6. Production may also impact some bike and pedestrian traffic near the Governor’s Palace.

TURN filmed seasons 1 through 3 in Richmond and Williamsburg.

The show has filmed at other Virginia locations including Richmond, Petersburg, Tuckahoe, at the Shirley and Scotchtown plantations and on the Historic Campus of the College of William & Mary.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation established TURN: The Trail, which features locations from the filming of the show, as well as other Colonial-era sites, including Colonial Williamsburg.

The show is a historical thriller set during the Revolutionary War. It is based on Alexander Rose’s book “Washington’s Spies”. The book tells the story of America’s first spy ring.

Actor Jamie Bell plays Abe Woodhull, a farmer living in British-occupied Long Island. Woodhull and his friends become a group of spies called the Culper Ring. The team of spies work for George Washington, played by Ian Kahn, during the war.

Season four will reach a significant turning point in the war. The season will also be eligible to receive a film tax credit and grant. The amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services bought and Virginia tourism promotions.