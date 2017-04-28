Filming of TURN: Washington’s Spies returns to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Filming for the fourth and final season of AMC’s TURN: Washington’s Spies will return to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area on Monday, May 1.

Colonial Williamsburg has hosted production of the show five previous times for season two, three and four. The show has filmed at other Virginia locations including Richmond, Petersburg, Tuckahoe, Yorktown, at the Shirley and Scotchtown plantations and on the Historic Campus of the College of William & Mary.

The ten-episode final season, which returns to AMC on Saturday, June 17 at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere, opens with notorious traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders. Meanwhile, Abe Woodhull and the other members of the Culper Ring escape Arnold’s clutches and unintended consequences compel Abe to seek revenge. For his side to prevail, he must forsake his bloodlust and turn his attention toward the one thing that truly matters: winning the war.

During production, guests should anticipate limited impacts on pedestrian traffic and site access near the Palace Green.

