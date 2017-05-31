Hampton man appears in court for charges related to 21 dead pit bulls found in a home

HAMPTON, Va. – The man arrested for 21 dead pit bulls found inside a home is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Vernon Silver is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. in Hampton General District Court.

Silver was arrested on March 9 on 65 charges after animal control conducted a search at a home on Pochin Place and at his personal home on Abbey Court.

One pit bull, Lucky, was found alive in the Pochin Place home and is now at Dogs Deserve Better in Smithfield.

Court documents show that the 21 other pit bulls were found severely decomposed.

Officers also found various types of dog-fighting paraphernalia.

In an April court appearance, Silver’s attorney argued that he had a medical condition, but a judge denied him bond and cited public safety as a factor.

Silver has a history of misdemeanor animal cruelty convictions.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said this is the first time his office is dealing with Silver because his previous charges were misdemeanors.

He told News 3 back in April that his office will prosecute this case aggressively.

News 3’s Kelly Rule will be inside the courtroom and will have updates.

