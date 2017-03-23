× Hampton man arrested for 21 dogs found dead in home scheduled for court Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. – The man facing 65 charges for the 21 dogs found dead inside a home is scheduled for a court hearing today.

Vernon Silver’s case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Hampton General District Court.

Silver was arrested back on March 9th after animal control conducted a search at a home on Pochin Place and at his personal home on Abbey Court.

One pit bull was found alive in the Pochin Place home and is now at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

Court documents show that the 21 other pit bulls were found severely decomposed. Officers also found various types of dogfighting paraphernalia.

It’s still unclear how or why Silver had access to the home on Pochin place. The property is registered to a woman in Philadelphia.

News 3’s Kelly Rule will be in the courtroom and will have updates as the story develops