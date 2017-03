Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police officers found several deceased animals at a home during a welfare check Monday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., police received a welfare check call at a home in the 200 block of Pochin Place.

When officers arrived, they found a total of 18 deceased dogs and one living dog located in the home.

The call was turned over to animal control.

