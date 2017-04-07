Hampton man denied bond for charges related to 21 dogs found dead in a home

HAMPTON, Va . – A Hampton judge denied bond for the man arrested on 65 animal cruelty charges for 21 dogs found dead inside a home in March.

Vernon Silver appeared in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.

Silver was arrested on March 9 after animal control conducted a search at a home on Pochin Place and at his personal home on Abbey Court.

One pit bull was found alive in the Pochin Place home and is now at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

Court documents show that the 21 other pit bulls were found severely decomposed. Officers also found various types of dog-fighting paraphernalia.

Silver and his attorneys fought for a bond this morning, arguing he has a medical condition and being incarcerated makes it worse.

Prosecutors argued that Silver has a history of animal cruelty charges and several convictions.

Ultimately the judge ruled that Silver is a danger to the community and he was denied bond.

RELATED:

Hampton man arrested for 21 dogs found dead in home makes court appearance

Animal advocates honor 21 dogs found dead in Hampton home

Hampton man arrested after 21 dogs found dead in home has animal cruelty history

Hampton man arrested on 65 charges related to 21 dogs found dead in home

Owner identified after more than a dozen pit bulls seized from Hampton home

16 pit bulls rescued from ‘unsafe conditions’ in Hampton