A military mural once erased is back on Virginia Beach's oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – A mural is giving people a constant reminder of the community’s fallen heroes just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Artist Sam Welty from Chesapeake is calling it Great America Number 1: Our Fallen Heroes. The painting is visible on two buildings on 19th street near Atlantic Avenue. It’s one out of 12 murals Welty has painted. The mural was originally on a hotel in November of 2016. Owners of the hotel said it was removed because of water damage. This new mural was started in the beginning of May. Welty tells News 3 he’s been working on it four days a week and is still placing its final touches. It is set to be completed early next week.