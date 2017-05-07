Local artist to paint new military tribute mural at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Local artist Sam Welty will paint another military tribute mural at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The new mural will be visible from the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Welty says it is expected to be finished on Memorial Day and the prep work is almost finish and the painting will begin soon.

Welty painted the original mural in 2002 to honor the military following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was covered up in November 2016. Management of the Howard Johnson at the Oceanfront told News 3 they painted over the mural because it was peeling and water began seeping into the building.

When the mural was originally painted over, News 3 set up a meeting between Welty and Matthew West, who runs a management company working with the hotel. On Dec. 1,West agreed to bring Welty on board to repaint the mural once all leak issues were taken care of at the hotel.

Welty said after that meeting and presenting hotel management with a plan, he got sparse communication.

For more information and updates on the mural, click here.

