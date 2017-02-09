× Oceanfront mural honoring veterans not being repainted

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – A mural dedicated to military veterans will not replaced.

The painted was covered up in November.

Management of the Howard Johnson tells us they painted it because it was peeling and water began seeping into the building.

The hotel’s owner Aaron Patel says they couldn’t afford the $35,000 artist Sam Welty needed to repaint the wall.

Patel also said he wouldn’t let Welty do it for free because it would be the hotel’s responsibility to maintain the artwork, and they were getting harassed by people not involved in situation.

Welty first painted the mural in 2002 to honor the military following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

We’ve reached out to Welty for comment.