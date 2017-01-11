Mural honoring military forces in jeopardy at Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A mural honoring military forces at the Howard Johnson hotel off Atlantic Ave. is in jeopardy. Artist Sam Welty said he has tried to contact hotel management multiple times, but has not heard back for almost a month. Now, he's worried the hotel management won't keep their word of letting him repaint the mural.

In November, News 3 took action and set up a meeting between Welty and the hotel operations manager Matthew West. In that meeting, West agreed to bring Welty on board to repaint the mural once all leak issues were taken care of at the hotel. The two agreed to meet Dec. 1 to talk about costs and how to move forward. Welty said at that meeting, he presented hotel management, including Aaron Patel with a quote for how much it would cost to paint the mural and was told he would hear back after a partners meeting Dec. 15.

In a text message exchange between Welty and Patel, Patel tells Welty he hasn't heard anything from the partners, other than his quote is not in their budget. Welty responded saying he knew of ways to make it more workable. Patel then said he would be in touch in the afternoon. Welty did not hear back from Patel until the next day when he said, "Sam, I know you do... as you can see I have been extremely busy but I will talk to you tomorrow"

Now, Welty wants the Hampton Roads community to know he is still fighting for the mural.