Crime Solvers tip helps solve Virginia Beach homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -Crime Solver tips are to thank for the arrest of a homicide suspect in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police detectives say after receiving Crime Solvers tips, they were able to identify and charge 24-year-old Richard J. Gregory with 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Robbery.

The homicide occurred in the 5800 block of Newtown Arch on May 8.

Police responded to the scene at 2:22 p.m. and found 29-year-old Erica Alford deceased from a gunshot wound.

Gregory was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was charged just a few days later.

Crime Solvers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property. Tipsters are guaranteed anonymity under Virginia law. In 2016, Crime Solvers received approximately 859 tips that led to 69 arrests.

