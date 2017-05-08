One dead, one injured in shooting near Norfolk and Virginia Beach city line

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5800 block of Newtown Arch.

It happened Monday afternoon near the Norfolk and Virginia Beach city line.

A Norfolk citizen flagged down police saying that someone was shot.

Virginia Beach Police and Norfolk Police responded to the incident and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second gunshot victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not given a description of the suspect.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

