Man injured in Monday fatal shooting incident charged with murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man injured in a shooting that left a woman dead on Monday in Virginia Beach has now been charged with murder.

Virginia Beach Police and Norfolk Police responded to the incident in the 5800 block of Newtown Arch at 2:22 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was identified as 24-year-old Richard Jerome Gregory, Jr.

Officers also found 29-year-old Erica Alford deceased at the scene.

After being treated for his wounds, Gregory was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

