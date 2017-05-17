× Navy offers relocation assistance for neighbors impacted by jet fuel leak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy is offering temporarily move people out of their homes following a jet fuel leak near Oceana last week, according to a Public Affairs Officer.

Approximately 94,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked last week. Navy officials originally said it would take 48 hours to cleanup, but cleanup efforts continue almost a week later. Neighbors complain the smell is horrible.

Sen. Tim Kaine weighed in on the cleanup efforts on Wednesday morning during a call with reporters, saying there needed to clearer answers on why the cleanup is taking so long.

More details about the help the Navy is offering are expected to be released on Wednesday afternoon.

Navy officials are in impacted neighborhoods on Wednesday explaining to neighbors how it will all work.