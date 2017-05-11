AMBER Alert issued out of Hampton for missing infant, mother also possibly abducted

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued an amber alert for a child abduction.

Chloe Johnson was last seen with her mother on April 30.

Chloe is a black, female infant with brown eyes and black hair.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 1900 Hastings Avenue.

Police do not know who abducted Chloe at this time.

They may be traveling in a 2013 black Kia Optima, license VAW2197.

Chloe’s mother Keir Johnson is missing and is also possibly abducted, police said.

Keir is a black female who was last seen wearing blue jeans, tee shirt and glasses.

If you have information that can help call 757-727-6111.

