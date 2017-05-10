Electronic billboards call attention to missing Hampton mother, baby

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are still looking for a missing woman and her daughter, and are hoping electronic billboards throughout the Hampton Roads and Tidewater area can assist with the search.

Adams Outdoor Advertising is partnering with police to help raise awareness regarding the disappearance of Keir Johnson and her 8-month-old daughter, Chloe.

An update on the search for missing Hampton mother Kier Johnson and her infant daughter Chloe. pic.twitter.com/MFN0J5Kr6c — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) May 10, 2017

Keir’s mother says the two went to Buckroe Beach and were supposed to meet up with friends but never showed up that night. Family members reported the two missing on May 1.

Keir and Chloe were last seen on April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive.

No one has seen or heard from Keir since April 30, which her family says is unusual.

She only took limited supplies for her daughter and was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on Keir or Chloe Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.

