Mom and 8 month-old little girl missing since Sunday and family are distraught and asking for help

Hampton, Va. - A mother and her 8 month-old daughter are missing and her family is frantic.

Keir Johnson’s family haven’t seen here or her 8 month-old little girl Chole since Sunday.

Keir’s mother Rhonda Crews is distraught.

“I’m doing terrible because part of me is out there and I need to find her,” said Rhonda Crews.

She said the two went to Buckroe Beach and were supposed to meet up with friend but never showed up that night.

She was driving a black 2013 Kia.

Her family hasn’t heard from her which they say is extremely unusual.

“She would never go anywhere without letting me know,” said Rhonda.

They say she left the house with very little, no extra diapers or clothes for the child.

”She is my heart and so is that little baby girl. I miss her so much,” said Helen Crews, grandmother.

The Hampton native has many in her community worried and wondering where she is.

“I want her safe and I want her family to know she is safe,” said Charles Goetz who lives two doors down.

“I know she needs me. I am here waiting for her to come home. I know she is coming. She’s got to come home,” said Rhonda Crews.

Hampton Police are asking anyone with information to call 757-727-6111.