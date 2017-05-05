× May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the past few days prove why it’s important

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.

Within less than a week, there have been two fatal motorcycle accidents in Hampton Roads.

In the past month, there were reports of at least four other accidents, one fatal.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, statistically, April through August are the deadliest months of the year for motorcyclists in Virginia.

More than half of last year’s motorcyclist fatalities (39 of 72) occurred in those months.

As of April 27, 25 motorcyclists have died so far this year on Virginia roadways,

The DMV offers the following tips for motorcycles:

Always wear safety equipment. Wear helmets and other protective clothing such as gloves, goggles and a riding jacket. Motorcyclists and their passengers must wear helmets in Virginia. A rider without a helmet is 40 percent more likely to suffer a fatal head injury than a rider wearing a helmet.

Remain alert day and night. Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times. More than half of motorcyclist fatalities in 2016 occurred between 3 and 9 p.m.

Travel at a safe speed. Always obey the posted speed limits and reduce your speed in inclement weather. Speeding and failure to maintain control of the motorcycle contribute to a high percentage of motorcyclists' deaths.

Never operate a motorcycle after consuming alcohol: Forty-two percent of all single-vehicle motorcycle fatalities in 2015 involved a motorcyclist with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

The DMV offers the following tips for other motorists: