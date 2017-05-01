Two killed in Suffolk crash involving SUV, motorcycle

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man and a woman have died following a crash in the 6600 block of Old Myrtle Road.

The call came in Monday at 1:45 p.m.

According to police, a Chevrolet Tahoe and motorcycle were traveling on Old Mill Road when the crash happened.

The two people were pronounced dead on scene. The woman driving the Tahoe received treatment at the scene and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Old Myrtle Road and Old Mill Road is closed at all four approaches and traffic is being detoured. The roadway is expected to remained closed for several hours while police investigate.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.