PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A fatal crash has shut down both directions of High Street in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say calls reporting the crash were received at 7:57 a.m.

Traffic is being rerouted at High Street and Constitution Avenue and High Street at Yorktown Avenue.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

