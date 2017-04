Tropical Storm Arlene becomes the first named storm of the 2017 Atlantic season Thursday, forming in the central Atlantic Ocean.

As of 5 p.m., the storm is located about 815 miles west of the Azores and moving west-northwest at 25 mph. It does not pose any threat to land.

The storm is expected to dissipate Friday.

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1.

RELATED:

Watching the tropics… in April!

NC State 2017 hurricane season prediction