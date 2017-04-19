Watching the tropics… in April!

The first tropical system of 2017 formed on Wednesday…

Tropical Update (Wed 11 AM)



A subtropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic about 890 miles southwest of the Azores. The system poses no threat to land and is expected to absorbed by a larger extratropical cyclone on Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

What is a subtropical depression?

Subtropical Depression: A subtropical cyclone in which the maximum sustained surface wind speed is 33 kt (38 mph) or less. (From NHC/NOAA)

What is a subtropical cyclone?

Subtropical Cyclone: A non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. Like tropical cyclones, they are non-frontal, synoptic-scale cyclones that originate over tropical or subtropical waters, and have a closed surface wind circulation about a well-defined center. Unlike tropical cyclones, subtropical cyclones are generally cold-core in the upper troposphere, often being associated with an upper-level low or trough. (From NHC/NOAA)

Here’s the bottom line… We are watching a system in the open Atlantic. It poses no threat to the East Coast. It could develop into a depression or even get the name “Arlene”.