NC State 2017 hurricane season prediction

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be near average. That’s the outlook from researchers at North Carolina State University.

NC State 2017 Atlantic Season Outlook

11 to 15 names storms

4 to 6 hurricanes

1 to 3 major hurricanes

Average: 11 named, 6 hurricanes

Check out the full article here: https://news.ncsu.edu/2017/04/2017-hurricane/

***NOTE***

While these seasonal outlooks are interesting and nice to know, the exact track of each storm is what really matters. We could have 30 storms in the Atlantic but if they all stay over the water, then our season may be considered “boring”. If we only have 3 storms but they all hit us directly, then it would be a “bad season” for us.