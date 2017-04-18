Escaped Newport News inmate captured in Ohio

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News inmate who escaped from Riverside Regional Medical Center last Wednesday has been captured in Ohio.

Thomas Douglas Brabham was undergoing physical therapy at the hospital when he escaped wearing only his blue hospital gown, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Brabham was originally arrested by Newport News Police on March 25 and was being held in the Newport News City Jail. He was transported to the hospital on March 28 for medical attention.

No further information is known about Brabham’s capture in Ohio, but he will be extradited back to Newport News.

