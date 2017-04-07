Newport News Sheriff says deputy watching over escaped inmate failed to follow protocol

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police said the deputy who was responsible for an escaped inmate was in the wrong.

Thomas Douglas Brabham escaped from Riverside Regional Medical Center after being taken there for medical attention on Wednesday afternoon.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan announced Friday the preliminary investigation revealed that the deputy failed to follow proper security protocols, which contributed to the escape.

He was arrested by Newport News Police on March 25 and was being held in the Newport News City Jail.

Brabham was arrested after over 200 stolen items were recovered by police.

According to police, Brabham and James Singleton were responsible for multiple burglaries in Newport News.

Police are still looking for Brabham.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

