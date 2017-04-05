Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from Riverside Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Douglas Brabham was arrested by Newport News Police on March 25 and was being held in the Newport News City Jail.

Brabham was arrested after over 200 stolen items were recovered by police.

According to police, Brabham and James Singleton were responsible for multiple burglaries in Newport News.

On March 28, Brabham was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Brabham was undergoing physical therapy at the hospital when he escaped, according to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the escape.

Download the News 3 app for updates