× Good Friday service cancelled for Real Life Christian Church congregation

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – Good Friday won’t be the same for the Real Life Christian Church congregation this year.

Their building was destroyed during a tornado two weeks ago.

Church leaders said they don’t have a facility to hold the church observance and all of the material needed was loss when the twister touched down.

Just up the road, Colonial Baptist Church extended an invitation to the congregation to attend their 7p.m. service Friday night.

The senior pastor said it’s their way of keeping true to their faith.

Real Life leaders say though they won’t have Good Friday service, they are having two Easter Sunday services in the Atlantic Shores Baptist Church life center building on Sunday Morning.