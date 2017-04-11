Norfolk hotel to hire 100 new positions at job fair

NORFOLK, Va. – THE MAIN is looking to hire 100 new available positions at a job fair Friday.

Some of the positions include bartenders, wait staff, chefs, banquet servers, as well as housekeepers.

Interested applicants can apply online in advance at goldkeyphr.com/careers and should arrive interview ready with resume in hand on April 14. The job fair will be held in the Granby Ballroom at THE MAIN, located at 100 East Main Street.

The business is looking to hire additional staff to accommodate the growing demand on the property, adding to its current 350 onsite staff.

