A look inside Norfolk's newest upscale hotel: The Main

NORFOLK, Va. – The newest upscale hotel downtown will be open for visitors in just a few months.

Hilton Norfolk The Main is set to officially open to the public on April 1st, but on Tuesday, News 3 is getting a sneak peek of the progress.

The Main, at Main and Granby streets, sits along the waterfront.

It will have three eateries including Saltine, which will serve fresh seafood and locally-inspired cuisine, Grain, a rooftop beer garden, and Varia, an Italian trattoria and wine studio with a piano bar.

The Main will also have a grand ballroom and conference center, and aims to be the ideal spot for lodging, dining, and business.

The city announced back in 2013 that they reached an agreement with developer Bruce a Thompson and Gold Key/PHR Hotels and Resorts.

