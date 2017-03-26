× Norfolk’s The Main could help, hurt nearby businesses

NORFOLK, VA. – We’re just days away from the highly anticipated opening of The Main in Norfolk.

The 21-floor hotel, at Main and Granby streets, sits near the waterfront and includes three eateries.

Saltine, which serves fresh seafood and locally-inspired cuisine, Grain, a rooftop beer garden, and Varia, an Italian trattoria and wine studio with a piano bar.

With the opening, nearby restaurants have mixed reaction about what it could mean for their bottom line.

Norfolk Tap Room staff say the end of Granby Street isn’t as popular as it is toward Brambleton Avenue.

They say the 300 room hotel will bring in much needed traffic to the area and they welcome the competition.

However, staff at Grace O’Malley’s, an Irish Pub, say they could lose profits.

Staff admit, overall, the city will see financial gain but they won’t know how much cash will come into their door for a few months.

The Main’s grand opening is set for March 31st.