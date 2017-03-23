Pet owner explains decision to shoot, bury dog at beach 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting his dog to death in February.

News 3 spoke with Michael Whalen about the decision to euthanize Allie.

He said the 15-year-old was diagnosed with Cushing’s disease more than a year ago and a veterinarian offered to euthanize her.

Whalen told News 3 he wasn’t ready to part with his beloved Hungarian Vizsla and was able to keep her stable with medication.

That was until late one February night when he said Allie started having uncontrollable seizures and there wasn’t enough time to get her to the hospital.

Whalen said, “in good conscious,” he couldn’t sit and watch the dog suffer, “so I took matters into my own hands and with a small caliber hand gun instantaneously euthanized her and ended her suffering.”

Allie was found partially buried on February 10 near 85th Street.

Whalen is expected in court in June.

