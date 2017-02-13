Virginia Beach Animal Control looking for info on dog found buried on the beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Animal Control officials are looking for the owners of a dog found buried in a shallow grave on the North End of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

A citizen reported finding the dog in the 8500 block of Ocean Front Avenue around noon on Friday, Feb. 10.

The dog appears to be an older, adult female hound mix, tan in color, with an injury to her head.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information about the dog or the dog’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.