Owner of dog found buried at Oceanfront charged with animal cruelty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog owner has been charged after the animal was found partially buried at the Oceanfront.

The dog was found on February 10 near 85th Street.

A police investigation along with tips from Crime Solvers enabled authorities to find the owner of the dog.

Once information was gathered the owner was also identified as the suspect.

65-year-old Michael Eric Whalen was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty and one count of Dumping Trash.