Newport News City Manager resigns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey gave his resignation to Newport News City Council Tuesday.

According to Kim Lee with the City of Newport News, it was a unanimous decision reached by the council and is effective immediately.

Cindy Rohlf, who is the Assisstant City Manager, will be acting as City Manager until further notice.

Bourey also resigned from the Peninsula Airport Commission, kicking off a meeting that would also see the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Executive Director placed on leave.

Bourey’s decision to resign from the Peninsula Airport Commission came as the airport, which the commission oversees, is being audited by the state. State funds were suspended to the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport because of a report that funds were wrongly used.

Following Bourey’s resignation, Peninsula Airport commissioners met in closed session for two hours, ultimately deciding to place Executive Director Ken Spirito on paid administrative leave until the audit is complete.