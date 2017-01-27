State funding cut for Newport News/Williamsburg airport after funds misused

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – State funds were cut to the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport on Friday because of a report that funds were wrongly used.

A State Transportation Secretary said the Virginia Department of Aviation learned the airport used $3.5 million in state funds to pay off a loan.

The secretary said state funds are only supposed to be used for capital improvements of the facilities.

The Governor was contacted because of these findings and money going to the airport has been suspended at this time.

An audit on the airport will be completed as a result of the mishandling of state funds.