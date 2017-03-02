Newport News city manager resigns from airport commission amid state audit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey has resigned from the peninsula airport commission.

His decision came after a state audit began.

State funds were suspended to the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport because of a report that funds were wrongly used.

The commission Bourey was a part of oversees the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

A State Transportation Secretary said the Virginia Department of Aviation learned the airport used $3.5 million in state funds to pay off a loan.

The state audit could take two months.