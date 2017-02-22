Portsmouth Housing Authority board members resign after accusations of misconduct

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority board members resigned on Wednesday.

According to Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe, Joseph Haskell and Teresa Gunn resigned.

This comes after City Council voted recently to remove board members who served longer than six months.

Council members have said that there has been misconduct and inefficiencies in the PRHA board’s work.

Members who do not resign will face a hearing on February 28.

