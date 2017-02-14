Portsmouth City Council votes to hold hearing on proposed firing of RHA board members

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth City Council is considering letting go of the majority of the city’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority board.

Councilmembers Elizabeth Psimas and Bill Moody confirmed with News 3 the council voted 6-1 Tuesday night in favor of holding a hearing on the proposed firings. Councilman Mark Whitaker was the only ‘no’ vote.

News 3 is told a letter will be sent to members of the PRHA board who have served longer than six months.

Councilman Moody says under state code the council is obligated to provide written notice before firing board members.

Councilwoman Psimas says she’s been pushing to replace the board for a long time, citing a number of issues including legal troubles, reports of a hostile work environment, micro-management of the authority and the firing of longtime PRHA Executive Director Hal Short.

According to the letter the hearing will be held February 28 at 5 p.m. Board members who wish to resign can do so by close of business Feburary 21.

