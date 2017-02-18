× Portsmouth residents hope change comes with PRHA shakeups

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – Shakeups could be on the way with the Portsmouth Redevelopment and House Authority board.

Tuesday night, the city council presented with a letter about a public hearing to have them removed.

Councilman Dr. Mark Whitaker was the only one to disagree.

It’s a change some resident tell us is needed.

“I hope they can do everything they need to do for the people that need help,” Anne told us.

Anne is currently staying with her daughter at Swanson Homes.

She tells News 3, she’s been waiting for nine years to get section 8.

“I applied for it and I was number 11 and that’s it. I mean what else can I say, I’m just still waiting,” she explained.

Anne said she’s not sure why she’s still on a waiting list but is in dire need of assistance.

Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke said they want to bring in a new board to change the energy with the PRHA.

“We need people to be involved in what is going to help this city to be a better place for people to live work and play,” Lucas-Burke explained.

Lucas-Burke said each member has until the February 21st to resign or face a public hearing on February 28th.