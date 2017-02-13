Medical examiner releases cause of man’s death in CBBT tractor trailer crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man died after going over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on February 9.

47-year-old Joseph Chen from Greenville, N.C., died on the way to the hospital after being transported by a Navy Seahawk H-60 helicopter.

CBBT Police said wind was not a factor in Chen’s death.

On Monday the office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Chen died accidentally from downing with hypothermia.

The incident happened around noon on the Eastern Shore side of the bridge.

Chief Edward Spencer with CBBT Police said the truck went over the side of the bridge after trying to pass another tractor trailer.

Spencer says Chen was in the right lane and attempted to pass a tractor trailer in front of him by driving into the left lane.

Once in the left lane, Chen’s truck rode up onto the curb, ultimately toppling over the guard rail and falling into the water below.

