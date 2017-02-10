CBBT Police say wind was not a factor in deadly tractor trailer accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police say the cause of Thursday’s tractor trailer accident was not wind related.

Chief Edward Spencer says the truck went over the side of the CBBT after trying to pass another tractor trailer. Chief Spencer says Joseph Chen was in the right lane and attempting to pass a tractor trailer in front of him by driving into the left lane. Once in the left lane, Chen’s truck rode up onto the curb, ultimately toppling over the guard rail and falling into the water below.

On Friday, CBBT crews could be seen rebuilding the guardrail where Chen’s truck went over the side.

According to Evans Transport LLC, Chen was a driver with the company for seven years. They say he was hauling two pallets of fish back to North Carolina when his truck went over the side of the CBBT.

Chen’s body was taken to the Hampton Roads Medical Examiner after he was pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was rescued by a Navy Helicopter once his truck went over the side. Chen was seen standing on the top of the truck waiting for rescue. The Medical Examiner was not in the office Friday, but family members tell News 3 Chen died of cardiac arrest.

Evans Transport LLC is still working on getting the truck out of the water.