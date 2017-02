The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is closed to all traffic after a tractor trailer went over the south bound side of the bridge, according to CBBT officials.

The incident happened around noon Thursday on the Eastern Shore side of the bridge.

According to Tom Anderson with CBBT, they believe the driver of the tractor trailer is still alive.

Around noon Thursday morning, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was operating with level one wind restriction because winds were in excess of 40 miles per hour.