Subpoenas issued in investigation against former Norfolk Sheriff, according to sources

NORFOLK, Va. – Sources tell News 3 subpoenas are being issued in a federal investigation into former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

Thursday, the Norfolk City Attorney confirmed to News 3 the city received a subpoena for records from the Sheriff’s office.

McCabe announced his retirement in December and has been keeping a low profile in recent months and not returning calls.

Previously, McCabe had been very outspoken and responsive to the media.

News 3 Reporter Margaret Kavanagh asked him months ago about allegations of corruption and he denied any wrong doing.

Sources tell News 3 the allegations of corruption are possibly connected to contracts signed during his time at the jail.

McCabe served as Sheriff for 23 years.

News 3 called McCabe and his attorney for comment, but have not heard back.

