Longtime Norfolk sheriff retires, new sheriff takes over

NORFOLK, Va. – Longtime Sheriff Bob McCabe will leave office on Wednesday and a new sheriff will take over.

McCabe had been sheriff since 1994 and leaves to little fanfare.

There was no city ceremony recognizing him for his service. He won’t be at Wednesday afternoon’s swearing-in event, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. He brought the last of his belongings out of his office on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. He has also been there to help with the transition.

The former mayoral candidate announced his retirement in December for personal reasons. A month earlier, The Virginian Pilot reported developer Ronnie Boone bribed McCabe, but McCabe swore that didn’t factor into his retirement, calling the report “unsubstantiated allegations.”

McCabe announced he would run for re-election in August, but a spokesperson said the announcement was “premature.”

Col. Joseph Baron will be sworn-in as interim sheriff at 4 pm on Wednesday. He plans on running for the office during the election in November. A former Norfolk police officer, Baron joined the sheriff’s office in 2011.